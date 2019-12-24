PutinCoin (PUT) Trading 106.4% Higher Over Last Week

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 24th. PutinCoin has a total market cap of $133,755.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PutinCoin has traded 106.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PutinCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Livecoin and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00059749 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00084900 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000941 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00066314 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,325.96 or 0.99834537 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000343 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2016. PutinCoin’s total supply is 911,450,117 coins. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org.

PutinCoin Coin Trading

PutinCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

