Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Cheesecake Factory Inc Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Cheesecake Factory in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.54. William Blair also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.79 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James lowered Cheesecake Factory from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.85.

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $39.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $51.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.69.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $586.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.76 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.26%.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, Director Edie A. Ames bought 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President David M. Gordon sold 3,700 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $159,026.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 25,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,571.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 20,815 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 7,417 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 38.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 10.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

