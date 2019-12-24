Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Issued By Northcoast Research

Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) – Northcoast Research decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Motorola Solutions in a report released on Thursday, December 19th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.39. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Motorola Solutions’ Q3 2020 earnings at $2.11 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Gabelli raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.79.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $162.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.57. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $108.25 and a 12-month high of $182.28.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.50% and a negative return on equity of 114.01%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 74.3% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 254.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 405.4% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 37.48%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

