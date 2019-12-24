Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Lennox International Inc. Cut by William Blair (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Lennox International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.50. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q2 2020 earnings at $4.11 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.57 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $11.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $13.70 EPS.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The construction company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 199.10%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.72 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LII. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Lennox International from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Lennox International from $264.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Lennox International from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.64.

Shares of LII stock opened at $244.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.53. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $203.63 and a twelve month high of $298.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

In other Lennox International news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 750 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total value of $193,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,171.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 160 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.19, for a total transaction of $38,430.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,703.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,073 shares of company stock valued at $4,519,744 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Lennox International by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 5,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth $354,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lennox International by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 427,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,432,000 after buying an additional 15,160 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Lennox International by 16.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.