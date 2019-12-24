Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Accenture Plc Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Accenture in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 19th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.74. Wedbush also issued estimates for Accenture’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.84 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.61 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $215.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.48.

Shares of ACN opened at $210.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.36 and a 200 day moving average of $192.59. The company has a market capitalization of $134.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. Accenture has a 12 month low of $132.63 and a 12 month high of $213.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $46,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1,764.7% in the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total transaction of $150,090.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.65, for a total transaction of $860,951.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,008,319.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,014 shares of company stock valued at $6,859,750 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

