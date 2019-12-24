Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for RealPage Inc Lowered by William Blair (NASDAQ:RP)

RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of RealPage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now forecasts that the software maker will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. William Blair also issued estimates for RealPage’s FY2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Get RealPage alerts:

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $255.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.32 million. RealPage had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of RealPage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark cut shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of RealPage in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.43.

NASDAQ:RP opened at $53.79 on Monday. RealPage has a 1 year low of $43.57 and a 1 year high of $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in RealPage by 242.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in RealPage in the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in RealPage in the second quarter worth approximately $186,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in RealPage during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in RealPage during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $1,029,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,242,701.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 38,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total value of $2,072,363.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,205,511.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 642,539 shares of company stock worth $35,935,928. Insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.