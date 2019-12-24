Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Reduced by Analyst

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Vail Resorts in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.28 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.34. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ Q3 2020 earnings at $7.71 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MTN. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group set a $263.00 price objective on Vail Resorts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.66.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $245.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $240.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71. Vail Resorts has a twelve month low of $179.60 and a twelve month high of $251.80.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.00) by $0.36. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.66) earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.25%.

In other news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total value of $1,027,839.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,789,556.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David T. Shapiro sold 1,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $447,942.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,940.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,502 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,534 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the second quarter worth $67,662,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the second quarter worth about $56,153,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 254.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,205,000 after purchasing an additional 241,936 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,091,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,606,000 after buying an additional 215,880 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 277,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,917,000 after buying an additional 91,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

