Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Accenture Plc Decreased by William Blair (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) – William Blair reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Accenture in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 19th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.12. William Blair also issued estimates for Accenture’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.52 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $215.00 price target on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.48.

NYSE ACN opened at $210.83 on Monday. Accenture has a 1 year low of $132.63 and a 1 year high of $213.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.59.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. Accenture’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.21, for a total value of $493,214.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,638,549.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.70, for a total transaction of $511,046.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,014 shares of company stock valued at $6,859,750 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 32,251.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,585,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,971,000 after buying an additional 5,567,901 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,373,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,231,417,000 after acquiring an additional 909,318 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,732,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $320,051,000 after acquiring an additional 713,027 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Accenture by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,736,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,983,748,000 after acquiring an additional 536,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Accenture by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,428,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $274,705,000 after acquiring an additional 402,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

