Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Cintas Co. Cut by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cintas in a report released on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.02. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.57 EPS.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.24. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CTAS. Barclays set a $295.00 price target on shares of Cintas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cintas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $226.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.18.

Shares of CTAS opened at $270.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $259.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.07. Cintas has a 52-week low of $155.98 and a 52-week high of $277.85. The firm has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,033,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,380,916,000 after acquiring an additional 382,578 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,741,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,362,486,000 after purchasing an additional 129,625 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cintas by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,146,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $746,630,000 after purchasing an additional 916,169 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Cintas by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,337,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,324,000 after purchasing an additional 136,868 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Cintas by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,034,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,392,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $536,460.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,873,276.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cintas declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $2.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 33.55%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

