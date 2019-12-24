Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Darden Restaurants, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.92. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.48 EPS.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DRI. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stephens dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Sunday. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $108.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.34. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $95.83 and a 12 month high of $128.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1,247.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Motco grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 54.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 158.0% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $190,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,706.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $123,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.48%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

