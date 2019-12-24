Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) Increased by Analyst

ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ONE Gas in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.94. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ONE Gas’ Q1 2020 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OGS. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ONE Gas from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

Shares of OGS opened at $92.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.24. ONE Gas has a 12 month low of $75.51 and a 12 month high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $248.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 8.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 2.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 48.4% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 29.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 257,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,143,000 after acquiring an additional 58,966 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

