Qbao Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,117.00 (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One Qbao token can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, Allcoin, EXX and CoinEgg. Qbao has a market capitalization of $314,549.00 and approximately $2,117.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Qbao has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000248 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000035 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qbao Token Profile

Qbao (CRYPTO:QBT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao. Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund.

Buying and Selling Qbao

Qbao can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Allcoin, Coinnest, CoinEgg and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

