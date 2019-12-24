Quebecoin (QBC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.00

Quebecoin (CURRENCY:QBC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 24th. Quebecoin has a market cap of $6,990.00 and $1.00 worth of Quebecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Quebecoin has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar. One Quebecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000610 BTC.

VirtualCoin (VC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CrevaCoin (CREVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BumbaCoin (BUMBA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dollar Online (DOLLAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Tristar Coin (TSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LevoPlus (LVPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Arbitracoin (ATC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Quebecoin Coin Profile

QBC is a coin. It launched on July 24th, 2014. Quebecoin’s total supply is 8,803,138 coins and its circulating supply is 6,703,138 coins. The official website for Quebecoin is www.quebecoin.org. Quebecoin’s official Twitter account is @quebecoin_qbc.

Quebecoin Coin Trading

Quebecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quebecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quebecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quebecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

