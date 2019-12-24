Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) Insider Connie L. Chen Sells 12,431 Shares

Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) insider Connie L. Chen sold 12,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $122,321.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 260,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,038.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Quotient Technology stock opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $905.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.83 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Quotient Technology Inc has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.48.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $114.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.73 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quotient Technology Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,781,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,094,000 after purchasing an additional 231,429 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Quotient Technology by 1.0% during the second quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,113,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,439,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Quotient Technology by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 2,518,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,044,000 after buying an additional 28,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Quotient Technology by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,844,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,426,000 after buying an additional 69,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 138.6% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,062,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,409,000 after buying an additional 616,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Dougherty & Co upgraded Quotient Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. First Analysis raised Quotient Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quotient Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.23.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

