Raiden Network Token Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $828,857.00 (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. During the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. Raiden Network Token has a market cap of $5.85 million and $828,857.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raiden Network Token token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001583 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Kyber Network, Binance and Ethfinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Raiden Network Token alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007228 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008506 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000117 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000180 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Profile

Raiden Network Token (RDN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,593,936 tokens. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network. The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network.

Raiden Network Token Token Trading

Raiden Network Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gate.io, LATOKEN, Ethfinex, IDEX, Bibox, DDEX, Kucoin, Bilaxy, Kyber Network, OKEx and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raiden Network Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raiden Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raiden Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.