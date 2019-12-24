Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) Receives $7.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 135.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,060 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ramaco Resources by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,809 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,335 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,879 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 121,007 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of METC stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.33. The company had a trading volume of 46,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,077. Ramaco Resources has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average is $4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.08.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $61.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.08 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 11.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ramaco Resources will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

