Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Rambus from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

RMBS opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. Rambus has a 12 month low of $7.17 and a 12 month high of $14.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.43 and a quick ratio of 7.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.67.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.26). Rambus had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $57.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rambus will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jae Kim sold 7,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $93,045.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,659.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 3,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $47,536.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,658.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,684 shares of company stock worth $1,029,427 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Rambus in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Rambus in the second quarter worth $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Rambus during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Rambus by 428.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rambus during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

