Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets set a $240.00 price target on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Cowen raised their target price on Amgen from $253.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Argus upped their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.44.

Amgen stock opened at $243.03 on Monday. Amgen has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $244.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $230.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.87. The company has a market capitalization of $144.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amgen will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.58, for a total value of $387,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,181,680.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,601,190 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 53.8% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 50.0% during the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

