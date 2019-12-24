Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $273.57.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RETA. National Securities lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $241.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In other news, major shareholder James W. Traweek, Jr. acquired 40,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $183.00 per share, with a total value of $7,359,894.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,405. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Douglas Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $2,032,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,561. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,000 shares of company stock worth $12,912,510. 34.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RETA. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $25,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,603.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RETA opened at $216.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -75.28 and a beta of 2.64. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $48.01 and a 1 year high of $224.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.92.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.07). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3,281.61% and a negative net margin of 398.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

