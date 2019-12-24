Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (DIR.UN)

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE: DIR.UN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/12/2019 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst was given a new C$14.25 price target on by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/12/2019 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$15.00 price target on the stock.

12/12/2019 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$13.75 to C$14.50.

12/11/2019 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2019 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst was given a new C$14.25 price target on by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/7/2019 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$13.50 to C$13.75.

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst stock opened at C$13.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$9.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.43.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

