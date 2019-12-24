Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.37

Shares of Red Rock Resources Plc (LON:RRR) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.37 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.43 ($0.01), with a volume of 3245769 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.43 ($0.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.47.

About Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR)

Red Rock Resources plc operates as a natural resource exploration and development company worldwide. It explores for ferrosilicon, manganese and iron ore, cobalt and copper, and gold deposits, as well as oil and gas properties. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

