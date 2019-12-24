ReddCoin Trading Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Bisq, Crex24, Trade Satoshi and LiteBit.eu. ReddCoin has a market cap of $17.30 million and approximately $63,177.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00067033 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00059227 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00574193 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00230608 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00084323 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001823 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

ReddCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bisq, YoBit, Cryptopia, Crex24, Trade Satoshi, LiteBit.eu, Bleutrade, Bittrex, C-Patex and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

