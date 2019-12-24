Redrow (LON:RDW) Sets New 52-Week High at $762.00

Redrow plc (LON:RDW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 762 ($10.02) and last traded at GBX 760.93 ($10.01), with a volume of 179941 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 741 ($9.75).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Redrow in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow in a report on Monday, November 18th. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on Redrow from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 710 ($9.34) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 711 ($9.35) to GBX 707 ($9.30) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.68) price objective on shares of Redrow in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 696.60 ($9.16).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 666.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 599.91. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion and a PE ratio of 8.27.

In related news, insider Graham Cope sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 664 ($8.73), for a total transaction of £996,000 ($1,310,181.53). Also, insider John F. Tutte bought 28,249 shares of Redrow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of £24,859.12 ($32,700.76).

About Redrow

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

