Regions Financial Corp Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for Regions Financial in a report released on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.61. Wedbush also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James set a $18.50 target price on Regions Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.84.

Shares of RF stock opened at $17.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.56. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $17.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $512,908.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,382.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hardie B. Kimbrough, Jr. sold 18,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $299,514.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,546.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.59%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

