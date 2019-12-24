Remote Monitored Systems (LON:RMS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.30

Remote Monitored Systems plc (LON:RMS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00), with a volume of 247167 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.33 ($0.00).

The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and a PE ratio of -0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.73, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.43.

About Remote Monitored Systems (LON:RMS)

Remote Monitored Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of survey and inspections, and data management and analytics business in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, the United States, and South East Asia. The company offers survey and inspection services using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), as well as ground-and water-based survey equipment.

