Ren Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.58 Million (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 24th. Over the last week, Ren has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. One Ren token can currently be bought for $0.0350 or 0.00000471 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, UEX, Binance and OKEx. Ren has a market cap of $28.82 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ren alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00038637 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $449.20 or 0.06031890 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000477 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029311 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001909 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00022647 BTC.

About Ren

Ren is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 822,503,651 tokens. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ren’s official website is renproject.io.

Ren Token Trading

Ren can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, UEX, DDEX, IDEX, OKEx, Kyber Network, Binance and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ren and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.