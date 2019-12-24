ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) Major Shareholder Shah Capital Management Purchases 35,375 Shares

ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) major shareholder Shah Capital Management bought 35,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $49,878.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,791.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

SOL stock opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. ReneSola Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $54.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.00 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. ReneSola had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $65.96 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ReneSola Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ReneSola in the third quarter worth $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ReneSola by 1.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 764,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 190,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 33,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SOL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ReneSola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of ReneSola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity revenue generation. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

