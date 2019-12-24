Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $138.00

Renewables Infrastructure Group Ltd (LON:TRIG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 138 ($1.82) and last traded at GBX 138 ($1.82), with a volume of 758440 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 137.20 ($1.80).

The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 8.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 129.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 128.78.

Get Renewables Infrastructure Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a GBX 1.66 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Renewables Infrastructure Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.43%.

About Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG)

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited is a closed-ended investment company, investing in and managing a portfolio of investments in renewable energy infrastructure project companies. Its objectives are to provide shareholders with an attractive long-term income-based return with a positive correlation to inflation by focusing on strong cash generation across a diversified portfolio of predominantly operating projects; to maintain prudent financial management in terms of the approach to cost control, cash management, dividend cover, financing arrangements and foreign exchange and interest rate hedging, and to diversify its investment portfolio to enhance spreading of risk, increase share liquidity and obtain further scale efficiencies, while seeking to enhance Net Asset Value (NAV) per share for investors.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Renewables Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewables Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.