Rentokil Initial’s (RTO) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RTO. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 455 ($5.99) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 520 ($6.84) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 448.13 ($5.89).

Shares of LON RTO opened at GBX 457.40 ($6.02) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion and a PE ratio of -86.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.72, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 442.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 434.77. Rentokil Initial has a 1 year low of GBX 317.40 ($4.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 470.70 ($6.19).

In related news, insider Daragh Fagan sold 100,000 shares of Rentokil Initial stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 457 ($6.01), for a total value of £457,000 ($601,157.59).

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Pacific, and rest of world. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

