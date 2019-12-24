Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Splunk Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Splunk in a research note issued on Thursday, December 19th. Wedbush analyst S. Koenig now anticipates that the software company will post earnings per share of ($0.80) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.81). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Splunk’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.27) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.52) EPS.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.50.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $150.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.37 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.38. Splunk has a 1 year low of $90.08 and a 1 year high of $152.68.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $45,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,104 shares in the company, valued at $7,515,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total value of $63,723.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,299,881.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,231 shares of company stock valued at $8,372,253. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 43.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 325 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Splunk by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the software company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Splunk by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Splunk by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,054 shares of the software company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in Splunk by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

