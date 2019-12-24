Restaurant Group PLC (LON:RTN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Restaurant Group PLC (LON:RTN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 165.71 ($2.18).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RTN. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.91) price objective on shares of Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.30) price objective on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Get Restaurant Group alerts:

LON RTN opened at GBX 163 ($2.14) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $798.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 144.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 140.54. Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of GBX 110.10 ($1.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 163.80 ($2.15).

About Restaurant Group

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.