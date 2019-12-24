Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) Receives $11.13 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.13.

Several research firms recently commented on REVG. BMO Capital Markets cut Rev Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Rev Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Rev Group from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rev Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Rev Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Rev Group by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 67,052 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Rev Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Rev Group by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 86,506 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Rev Group by 59.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Rev Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 354,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of REVG opened at $13.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.63. Rev Group has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $14.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.24 million, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.96.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $652.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.23 million. Rev Group had a positive return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rev Group will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Rev Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About Rev Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

