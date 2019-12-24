Revain 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $381,018.00 (R)

Revain (CURRENCY:R) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last week, Revain has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. Revain has a market cap of $20.32 million and $381,018.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0419 or 0.00000574 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kuna, BitFlip, BTC-Alpha and C-CEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Revain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013747 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00183694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.42 or 0.01181006 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000614 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025194 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00119126 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Revain Profile

Revain’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,450,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Revain is revain.org. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Revain Token Trading

Revain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, C-CEX, Kuna, BTC-Alpha, HitBTC, Kucoin, BitForex, Cryptopia, OKEx, Mercatox and BitFlip. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Revain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.