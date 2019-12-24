Reviewing Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) & BE Semiconductor Industrs (NASDAQ:BESIY)

BE Semiconductor Industrs (OTCMKTS:BESIY) and Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BE Semiconductor Industrs and Ultra Clean, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BE Semiconductor Industrs 0 0 0 0 N/A Ultra Clean 0 3 3 0 2.50

Ultra Clean has a consensus target price of $19.40, suggesting a potential downside of 18.83%. Given Ultra Clean’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ultra Clean is more favorable than BE Semiconductor Industrs.

Risk & Volatility

BE Semiconductor Industrs has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ultra Clean has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BE Semiconductor Industrs and Ultra Clean’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BE Semiconductor Industrs $620.33 million 4.98 $160.92 million N/A N/A Ultra Clean $1.10 billion 0.87 $36.60 million $1.66 14.40

BE Semiconductor Industrs has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ultra Clean.

Profitability

This table compares BE Semiconductor Industrs and Ultra Clean’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BE Semiconductor Industrs 19.73% 21.64% 9.63% Ultra Clean -0.02% 7.39% 3.38%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.4% of Ultra Clean shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of BE Semiconductor Industrs shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Ultra Clean shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BE Semiconductor Industrs beats Ultra Clean on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

BE Semiconductor Industrs Company Profile

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chips, multi chips, multi modules, flip chips, TCB and eWLB die bonding systems, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment comprising conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems. Its principal products also comprise plating equipment consisting of tin, copper, and precious metal plating systems, as well as related process chemicals; and tooling, conversion kits, spare parts, and other services. The company provides its products primarily to chip manufacturers, assembly subcontractors, and electronics and industrial companies. BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duiven, the Netherlands.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products. The company also provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, which are support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; and top-plate assemblies. In addition, it offers fluid delivery systems consists of one or more chemical delivery units; process modules, which are the subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and other high level assemblies. The company primarily serves original equipment manufacturing customers in the semiconductor capital equipment, consumer, medical, energy, industrial, and research industries. Ultra Clean Holding, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

