Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.25

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$28.25 and last traded at C$28.09, with a volume of 12888 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$27.97.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$28.00 to C$28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$27.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 4.52.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$269.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$273.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 1.2709408 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Geneviève Quevillon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.46, for a total transaction of C$66,144.25. Also, Senior Officer Antoine Auclair sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.01, for a total value of C$810,441.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at C$63,079.32.

About Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. imports, distributes, and manufactures specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.