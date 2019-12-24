RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for RingCentral’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.21. RingCentral reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $233.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.37 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $155.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RingCentral from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $143.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.39.

RingCentral stock opened at $167.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4,196.57 and a beta of 0.90. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $69.84 and a 12-month high of $177.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.54.

In related news, COO David Sipes sold 5,500 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total transaction of $953,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 236,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,034,771.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $6,566,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,547,358.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 316,895 shares of company stock valued at $53,021,865 in the last 90 days. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 140.0% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 285.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 140.0% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in RingCentral in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

