Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Trading Up 19.3% Over Last 7 Days

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 24th. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for $0.0476 or 0.00000652 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Upbit, DragonEX and C2CX. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $24.25 million and approximately $802,260.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00013427 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000090 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,235,327 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, C2CX, Bancor Network, Binance, Upbit, Gate.io, Huobi, Kyber Network, DragonEX, Bittrex and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

