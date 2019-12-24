Rise (RISE) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $191.00

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 24th. During the last seven days, Rise has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar. One Rise coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, OpenLedger DEX and RightBTC. Rise has a total market capitalization of $169,537.00 and $191.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00034439 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000987 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

About Rise

Rise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 142,295,015 coins. Rise’s official website is rise.vision. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rise Coin Trading

Rise can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, OpenLedger DEX and RightBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

