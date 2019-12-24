Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Rite Aid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $11.00.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

Rite Aid stock opened at $15.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. Rite Aid has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $769.90 million, a P/E ratio of 43.84 and a beta of 1.67.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. Rite Aid’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rite Aid will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Rite Aid in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Rite Aid in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 47.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.