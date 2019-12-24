Robert W. Baird Increases Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $214.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $212.00 to $214.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ACN. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $215.00 target price (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Accenture to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $209.48.

ACN stock opened at $210.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $132.63 and a fifty-two week high of $213.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.36 and a 200-day moving average of $192.59.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Accenture will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total transaction of $150,090.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.70, for a total value of $511,046.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,014 shares of company stock worth $6,859,750 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,373,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,231,417,000 after purchasing an additional 909,318 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Accenture by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,586,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,113,978,000 after purchasing an additional 318,660 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,736,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,748,000 after purchasing an additional 536,568 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,411,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,951,000 after purchasing an additional 173,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,698,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,536,000 after purchasing an additional 395,849 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

