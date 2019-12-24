Robert W. Baird Trims Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) Target Price to $14.00

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rev Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Rev Group from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Rev Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut Rev Group from an equal rating to an underweight rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rev Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.22.

NYSE:REVG opened at $12.95 on Friday. Rev Group has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $14.99. The company has a market cap of $780.24 million, a PE ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.63.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $652.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.23 million. Rev Group had a positive return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rev Group will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Rev Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 5,156.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 593,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 582,641 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Rev Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 4,932,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,083,000 after purchasing an additional 307,054 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Rev Group by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 590,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 116,502 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Rev Group by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 86,506 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Rev Group by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 67,052 shares during the period.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

