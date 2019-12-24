Roche Holdings AG Basel (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Given “Buy” Rating at Cowen

Cowen reiterated their buy rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

RHHBY has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Roche Holdings AG Basel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Roche Holdings AG Basel stock opened at $39.88 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.83. Roche Holdings AG Basel has a 12 month low of $29.45 and a 12 month high of $40.40. The company has a market capitalization of $273.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RHHBY. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its position in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 142,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 16,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 227.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 66,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

