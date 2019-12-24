Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKY opened at $29.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.48. Rocky Brands has a 12-month low of $23.43 and a 12-month high of $34.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $67.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.20 million. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 9.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rocky Brands will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James L. Stewart sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $46,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,767.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Brooks sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $124,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,440.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rocky Brands by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 699,526 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,084,000 after purchasing an additional 34,095 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 36.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 330,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 88,114 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 25.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 285,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 57,416 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 1.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 252,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 18.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 222,323 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 34,554 shares during the period. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

