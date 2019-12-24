Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of RUSHA stock opened at $46.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. Rush Enterprises has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $49.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.73.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 23,657 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $1,060,070.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,223.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven L. Keller sold 18,000 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $791,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1,798.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Rush Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 50.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

