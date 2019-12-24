S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for S & T Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.78. S & T Bancorp also posted earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that S & T Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for S & T Bancorp.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $74.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.81 million. S & T Bancorp had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 10.75%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STBA. BidaskClub raised shares of S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STBA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in S & T Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in S & T Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in S & T Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S & T Bancorp during the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of S & T Bancorp by 29.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ STBA traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.97. 2,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,964. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. S & T Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $42.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.64.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

