SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $206.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $190.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $203.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SAGE Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.81.

Get SAGE Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $74.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 2.52. SAGE Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $193.56. The company has a quick ratio of 12.67, a current ratio of 12.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($0.07). SAGE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.00% and a negative net margin of 12,931.34%. The company had revenue of $3.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.63) EPS. SAGE Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 35600.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SAGE Therapeutics will post -13.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Albert Robichaud bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,604,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,592 shares in the company, valued at $6,582,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Jonas bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.20 per share, with a total value of $481,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,500,826. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 150.0% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SAGE Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Tobam purchased a new position in SAGE Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in SAGE Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in SAGE Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $201,000.

About SAGE Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for SAGE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAGE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.