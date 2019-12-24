salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CAO Joe Allanson Sells 167 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $27,394.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,253.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joe Allanson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 25th, Joe Allanson sold 323 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total value of $52,510.11.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $163.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $145.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.89, a PEG ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.24. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $120.16 and a 52 week high of $167.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.04.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 131,934 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $20,018,000 after acquiring an additional 24,354 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 102,272 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $15,518,000 after acquiring an additional 9,383 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $756,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 23.0% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 31.2% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 519,231 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $77,075,000 after purchasing an additional 123,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $171.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.68.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

