salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) COO Bret Steven Taylor Sells 665 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $109,086.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,130,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,402,765.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $163.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $145.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.04. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $120.16 and a twelve month high of $167.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in salesforce.com by 159.1% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 250.0% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 234.4% during the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 221 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.68.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.