salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director John Victor Roos Sells 119 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.65, for a total transaction of $19,593.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,261.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CRM opened at $163.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.04. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $120.16 and a 1 year high of $167.56.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,771,856 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,917,454,000 after buying an additional 1,491,307 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,521,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,996 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 12.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,145,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749,613 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,910,865 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,145,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046,077 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 8.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,575,462 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,273,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,392 shares in the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $171.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.68.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

