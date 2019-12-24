salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Alexandre Dayon Sells 333 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Alexandre Dayon sold 333 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $54,625.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,031,021.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Alexandre Dayon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Monday, December 16th, Alexandre Dayon sold 20,729 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.99, for a total value of $3,357,890.71.

CRM opened at $163.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.04. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $120.16 and a 12-month high of $167.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.89, a PEG ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.24.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 23,420 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in salesforce.com by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 379 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 4.6% in the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRM. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $171.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.68.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.